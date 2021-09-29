Hero Splendor is the best-selling bike in India and that too by a long shot. The bike is highly regarded for its fuel economy. However, Hero MotoCorp has announced a price hike for its entire range of bikes which also includes the Splendor.

The prices were updated last week and all new buyers since then have had to pay the updated price. The company claims that the prices have been increased in order to offset the impact of increasing commodity prices. The automotive industry has been gradually increasing the prices of its products owing to the growing costs of raw commodities. Even, mid-size premium bike manufacturer, Royal Enfield has undergone multiple rounds of price hikes this year.

Here are the revised prices of the different variants of the Splendor:

The entry price for the bike, however, remains the same at ₹64,850 (all prices ex-showroom) for the variant with kick start and drum brakes.

Splendor Plus (kick start with drum brakes): ₹ 64,850

64,850 Splendor Plus (self start with drum brakes): ₹ 67,160

67,160 Splendor Plus (self start with drum brakes and i3S): ₹ 68,360

68,360 Splendor iSmart (drum brakes): ₹ 69,650

69,650 Splendor Plus 100 Million Edition: ₹ 70,710

70,710 Splendor iSmart (with disc brakes): ₹ 72,350

72,350 Super Splendor (drum brakes): ₹ 73,900

73,900 Super Splendor (disc brakes): ₹ 77,600

Earlier this month, the company had announced that they will be increasing the prices of their products ahead of the festive sale season. The company claimed that prices will spike by up to ₹3,000, depending on the model and variant.

Despite the price hike, the company remains optimistic about demand as it gears up for the upcoming festive season. Hero MotoCorp reported 22% dip in total sales at 4,53,879 units in August as compared with same month last year. The company had dispatched 5,84,456 units to its dealerships in August 2020.

