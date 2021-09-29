The prices were updated last week and all new buyers since then have had to pay the updated price. The company claims that the prices have been increased in order to offset the impact of increasing commodity prices. The automotive industry has been gradually increasing the prices of its products owing to the growing costs of raw commodities. Even, mid-size premium bike manufacturer, Royal Enfield has undergone multiple rounds of price hikes this year.

