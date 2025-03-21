Auto News
India's ICE auto parts makers stare at uncertainty as new electric order rises
Ayaan Kartik 5 min read 21 Mar 2025, 05:25 AM IST
Summary
- Analysts believe that big auto ancillary companies will be able to gain market share and consolidate their position, as small players lack financial muscle to invest and diversify into high-value EV components.
New Delhi: India's auto parts manufacturers are bracing for an uncertain future, as large automakers boost production of electric vehicles (EVs) at the expense of petrol and diesel models, in a shift that is transforming the requirements for components and increasing the role of technology.
