India's Maruti Suzuki to recall 39,506 units of Grand Vitara: What we know so far

Aakanksha Ahuja( with inputs from Reuters)
Updated15 Nov 2025, 05:41 AM IST
Indian automaker Maruti Suzuki said on Friday it will recall 39,506 units of its Grand Vitara, citing inaccurate fuel level and warning light in the speedometers of some of the vehicles.

The company will recall the units of Grand Vitara manufactured between December 9, 2024, to April 29, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies)

Maruti Suzuki
