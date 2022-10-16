India's passenger vehicle exports rises in Q2; Maruti Suzuki leads, data shows

Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers has released its latest data according to which passenger vehicle exports from India has increased by 2 per cent in the second quarter. As per the data, Maruti Suzuki India leads the segment with dispatches of over 1.31 lakh units. It says that the total passenger vehicle (PV) exports stood at 1,60,590 units in the July-September period this year. The figures were 1,57,551units in the same period a year ago.

