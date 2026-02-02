India-spec 2026 Renault Duster is more premium than global model with 5 features

The Renault Duster has made a grand comeback in India. The new generation 2026 Renault Duster, which made its India debut just a few days back ahead of the scheduled launch March this year, marked the return of one of the most popular and iconic nomenclatures in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The new generation Renault Duster is also available in the global market, even before the SUV was introduced in India in January this year.

Many carmakers make necessary changes specific to markets. Indian market is no different. Several automakers equip their products in the Indian passenger vehicle market to make the cars meet the needs and requirements of the Indian consumers. Renault has done that too with its latest Duster. The new generation 2026 Renault Duster comes more premium than its global counterpart.

Interior of the India-spec 2026 Renault Duster is more premium and packs more feature compared to the global model. Here are the top five features that give the India-spec 2026 Renault Duster a premium edge over its global counterpart.

2026 Renault Duster's cabin gets 5 key features over global model

Top 5 features the India-spec 2026 Renault Duster gets over global model Interior features 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster

Auto-dimming IRVM

Ambient lighting

Panoramic sunroof

Powered and ventilated front seats

2026 Renault Duster: 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster The India-spec 2026 Renault Duster gets a larger 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, which offers the driver clearer visuals and more vehicle-related information at one place. On he other hand, the international market-spec new generation Renault Duster gets a smaller 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster.

2026 Renault Duster: Auto dimming IRVM Another useful feature inside the cabin of the 2026 Renault Duster is the auto dimming inside rear view mirror (IRVM). This helps the driver with enhanced driving experience by reducing the glare from the vehicles' headlamps coming from behind during driving in dark conditions. This enhances the driving comfort as well as safety of the vehicle and its occupants. On the other hand, the international market-spec new generation Duster misses out on this feature.

2026 Renault Duster: Ambient lightning The India-spec 2026 Renault Duster gets ambient lighting. This adds a premium feel to the cabin. The ambient lighting feature is not available in the global market-spec version of the new generation Renault Duster.

2026 Renault Duster: Panoramic sunroof The India-spec 2026 Renault Duster gets a panoramic sunroof, which is missing on the international version. The sunroofs are highly popular in the Indian passenger vehicle market, which is why the automaker has added this in the India-spec Duster. This feature adds premiumness to the cabin by enhancing the airy and spacious feel.

2026 Renault Duster: Powered and ventilated front seats The 2026 Renault Duster comes with power adjustable and ventilated front seats in India. The power adjustment helps the driver and front passenger to adjust the seat without manual intervention. On the other hand, the ventilated seats come enhancing the comfort for the occupants, especially in the Indian weather conditions and during long driving. The ventilated seats don't come in the international market-spec Duster.