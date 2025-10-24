India-spec Hyundai Venue spied undisguised, leaving no secret. Should you wait for this?

The Hyundai Venue is all set to receive its next-generation iteration on November 4. Test mules of the new-generation Hyundai Venue have been spotted multiple times, giving us an idea of the design philosophy and the features of the upcoming 2025 Hyundai Venue. However, the latest spyshot of the upcoming Hyundai Venue has left no secret about the design philosophy of the sub-compact SUV.

The latest spyshot, without any camouflage, has revealed the exterior design of the new Hyundai Venue completely. The latest spyshot carries an MH registration plate, which confirms that it will be the India-spec model. The Venue is one of the bestselling SUVs in India, thanks to its practicality, compact design, wide range of powertrain choices across different fuel options, and, of course, the ever-increasing consumer preference for SUVs and crossovers.

2025 Hyundai Venue: Key changes Launch date November 4, 2025 Key changes at exterior Quad-beam projector headlamps, split LED DRLs, larger rectangular grille, sculpted bumper with skid plate, 16-inch new design alloy wheels, functional roof rails, full-width rear LED bar Key changes inside the cabin 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 12.3-inch digital driver display, revamped dashboard, new steering wheel, premium upholstery Engines 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol, 1.5-litre diesel Transmissions 5-speed MT, 7-speed DCT (turbo-petrol), 6-speed MT (diesel) Features Level 2 ADAS suite, 360-degree surround view camera, wireless phone charging, ventilated seats, ambient lighting

2025 Hyundai Venue: Key changes The SUV comes with a revamped front fascia with new design vertically stacked LED projector headlamps, L-shaped LED daytime running lights, a new design front grille and bumper. The lower bumper houses an ADAS module, hinting at the Level 2 ADAS suite the SUV is confirmed to receive. The side profile also comes with a redesigned touch. It looks more sculpted with the cuts and creases than the current model.

The overall silhoutte of the sub-compact SUV remains similar to the current model. However, the design element updates have made it visually more attractive. The new design alloy wheels, revamped quarter panel, new functional roof rails, dual-tone ORVMs at the exterior add more zing to the SUV.

While the interior remains a mystery, expect the new generation Hyundai Venue to come equipped with more features, enhancing its premium vibe. It is expected to get a new cabin layout, while the key features will include a free-standing dual screen setup comprising a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a host of connectivity features and a 12.3-inch fully digital driver display. Also, there will be a new steering wheel, redesigned centre console and AC panel, and revised seat upholstery, among others.

In a nutshell, the 2025 Hyundai Venue has received a lot of design cues from its bigger siblings, like the Hyundai Creta and Alcazar. Expect the same strategy for the interior as well. However, mechanically, the SUV would continue with the same engine and transmission choices. But expect the fuel efficiency figures to be impacted slightly.

2025 Hyunai Venue: Should you wait for this? The new generation Hyundai Venue is certainly worth waiting for if you are looking to upgrade your car from a hatchback or a sub-compact sedan soon. The Venue has already established itself as a pretty value-for-money proposition in the Indian passenger vehicle market, and the new generation model is expected to further increase that with the revamped design and new features.

Hyundai Venue variant-wise price list Hyundai Venue (Petrol) Price (ex-showroom) E MT ₹ 7.26 lakh E Plus MT ₹ 7.61 lakh S Plus MT ₹ 8.72 lakh S (O) MT ₹ 9.15 lakh S (O) Plus MT ₹ 9.15 lakh S (O) Knight MT ₹ 9.46 lakh S (O) Adventure MT ₹ 9.48 lakh SX Executive MT ₹ 9.87 lakh SX MT ₹ 10.22 lakh SX Adventure MT ₹ 10.34 lakh SX Knight MT ₹ 10.52 lakh Executive Turbo MT ₹ 9.15 lakh S (O) Turbo MT ₹ 9.92 lakh SX (O) Turbo MT ₹ 11.49 lakh SX (O) Knight Turbo MT ₹ 11.65 lakh S (O) Turbo DCT ₹ 10.93 lakh SX (O) Turbo DCT ₹ 12.21 lakh SX (O) Knight Turbo DCT ₹ 12.31 lakh SX (O) Adventure Turbo DCT ₹ 12.32 lakh Hyundai Venue (Diesel) Price (ex-showroom) S Plus MT ₹ 9.73 lakh SX MT ₹ 11.22 lakh SX (O) MT ₹ 12.05 lakh