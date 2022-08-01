Inside Ferrari’s plan to enter the electric-car market7 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2022, 06:38 PM IST
The luxury sports-car company aims to start selling a fully electric vehicle in 2025. Can it do that and still be Ferrari?
Ferrari NV has been making luxury sports cars in the same factory in northern Italy for 75 years. The company’s hometown, Maranello, holds almost mythical status for motorheads, and is a pilgrimage destination for Ferrari owners and aspirational owners who arrive by the thousands every year.