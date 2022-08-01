Inside Ferrari’s plan to enter the electric-car market

What surprised me negatively, and what I have started to correct, is that even though this company isn’t big—we’re talking about 5,000 people—there were too many organizational levels. There were some meetings I was attending with suppliers that showed up with only two people and we were six or seven. And it was clear that the lowest-ranking person was running the show. So in some cases, like in R&D, there were seven people working on a project and now there are five.