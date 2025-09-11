Inside the effort to make EVs roar like real sports cars

When Mercedes-Benz Chief Executive Ola Källenius took a prototype sports car for a spin in February, he was delighted with the roar.

“This might be the best V8 we’ve ever made," he exclaimed.

It was an electric vehicle. The sound came not from one of Mercedes’s famed AMG eight-cylinder internal combustion engines, but from speakers built into the headlights.

EVs once promised to turn down the volume on traffic. Now they are introducing a new cacophony to the urban streetscape. Sports car makers are rolling out EVs that are designed to be just as noisy as the big engines their customers know and love. Makers of these cars say the roar and rumble are central to their identities and appeal.

Others have enlisted Hollywood composers and musicians to enliven their EVs and hybrids with futuristic hums.

The debate about what an electric performance car should sound like is about to get noisier: In October, Ferrari will give fans and investors their first glimpses of its first electric model.

The Italian company has become Europe’s most valuable carmaker by selling loud sports cars for hundreds of thousands of dollars a piece. So far, it has said only that the EV won’t be silent.

At an auto show in Munich this week, Mercedes-Benz showcased a “concept" version of the first EV to be developed by its performance-car brand AMG. Following intense discussions about how it should sound, the company decided to include a “V8 mode" that mimics its top engines and features simulated gear shifts, when the motor pauses before a step up in torque. A final version of the car is due out next year.

To get the acoustic mix right, AMG Chief Executive Michael Schiebe met his top engineers on a Saturday early this year at a Mercedes test center in southern Germany. They listened to the music of V8 engines as they raced around country roads. Some were in the EV; others drove up and down to hear it from the outside.

“We did it like a wine tasting," Schiebe said. “We listened to different samples and we fine-tuned it."

Kevin Hellman’s team at Dodge developed its new Charger Daytona EV with a clear goal: make a vehicle that growls as loudly as the brand’s famously noisy Hellcat model.

“It is a bit obnoxious, and that’s kind of the fun part," said Hellmann, Dodge’s head of product. “And it always has been."

What wasn’t clear at first was whether the sound would be something completely new or inspired by the old gas engines. Dodge tapped a creative agency that had worked on sounds for movies to come up with profiles ranging from what Hellmann described as “futuristic" to “familiar."

After sounding out customers, including by playing clips at a Las Vegas car show, the company opted for something at the familiar end.

“You forget that you’re driving an EV, because it is loud enough and it does put enough vibration into the car," Hellmann said.

Turning up the volume on EVs might seem like reintroducing a problem that the product had already solved, and making it worse by adding so much variety. Indeed, not everyone is happy about all the racket.

“You get into a grocery store parking lot and you hear like six different synthetic engine options," said John Kallen, co-founder of audio branding agency Audio UX.

At a minimum, EV manufacturers need to meet regulations requiring an “acoustic vehicle alert system" at low speeds to protect pedestrians.

Engine sound actually doesn’t help with the regulations, which mandate specific frequencies. Despite the ear-shattering noise the Daytona Charger EV makes, it has an additional speaker at the front to satisfy the rules.

Renzo Vitale, a pianist who is now creative director for sound design at BMW, sees cars not just as machines but also as “performance art installations"—a perspective that frames the driver “as an interpreter, as a musician, or even as a composer."

The German company’s current generation of EVs features sounds composed in a collaboration with Hans Zimmer, who wrote the scores for “Pirates of the Caribbean" and “Gladiator." Some were recorded by a student orchestra associated with Milan’s La Scala opera house.

But the orchestral effects are being ditched in BMW’s next-generation iX3, which will reach U.S. showrooms next year, in favor of a slimmed-down range of manufactured sounds. There was an “effort at simplification," Vitale said.

Porsche’s first EV, the 2019 Taycan, also turned its back on the sound world of the internal combustion engine. Rather than composing music, though, the company sought authenticity in the tones made by the vehicle on the test track.

After three weeks of recording in southern Italy, lead sound designer Tobias Hillers and his team came up with a medley of whirs and hums called “Porsche Electric Sports Sound." The package is available for $520 under the “performance" category of the company’s online configurator.

“High performance electric engines are not so quiet as you think," he said.

With no internal-combustion-engine legacy to defend, EV brand Polestar rejects the sonic theatrics.

At a launch event in Munich this week for its new performance car, the Polestar 5, it ushered guests up a staircase emblazoned with a commitment at each step. Toward the top: “No fake engine noise."