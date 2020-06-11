Interest in low cost, pre-owned cars spike due to fear of using public transport

Amid fear of using public transport for daily or even occasional commute, many Indians are planning to switch to personal cars, particularly from entry level and pre-owned segment due to their low cost of ownership.

Post lockdown, leading car portal CarDekho has recovered 99% of customer traffic on used cars and 77% on new cars that they were getting in pre lockdown period. Rate of recovery in traffic was highest in ₹1-5 lakh segment. In the ₹5-10 lakh segment which accounts for 43% of new car traffic, recovery rate was 78%. In new cars, hatchback segment recovered fastest after lockdown.

“Due to the rising fears around the pandemic outbreak, there has been a shift in consumer preferences. We anticipate that people will opt for personal mobility solutions rather than using public transport and shared mobility," said Amit Jain, co founder and CEO CarDekho.

On the same note, an EY India survey involving over 1,000 individuals, reported that 74% participants wanted to get their own vehicle and that will be their priority purchase post lockdown. Around 57% of first-time buyers said they would like to buy a pre-owned vehicle. Further, 37% showed interest in cars from hatchback segment, while 29% showed interest in compact cars.

“This will provide an impetus to entry level and compact vehicle segments in near future. Also, first-time buyers are likely to prefer buying a pre-owned car owing to lower cost of purchase while existing car owners are showing preference to buy a new car," Som Kapoor, Partner & Automotive Retail Lead, EY India said in a statement.

The EY survey also found a growing preference for in-person doorstep test drive services prior to purchase and access to options like home delivery of cars after the purchase.

Vinay Raghunath, Partner & Automotive Sector Leader, EY India feels, OEMs and other players in the automotive sector need to collaborate and develop customised value proposition and flexible ownership solutions. They need to offer end-to-end contactless journey to the customers with doorstep services.

Most participants who said that they will not travel at all post the lockdown, didn’t own a car indicating a change in travel pattern, particularly in millennials. Remote working and avoiding social gatherings are top causes for this shift in preference, the EY report states.

