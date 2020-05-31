Interview | DCB enabling WFH in both customer facing and back office, says CEO

One would never imagine an activity like banking to shift to a work-from-home (WFH) ecosystem because it deals with clients’ money and sensitive customer data. But covid-19 has changed all that. Forget any diffidence or dithering, banks like DCB Bank are more than happy to embrace such a change. Murali Natrajan, chairman and chief executive officer at DCB, talks to Mint to tell how the bank is co-opting the new paradigm corporate India faces.

1. In a year, where do you see the whole ecosystem of WFH? Could it be a short-term phenomenon?

The covid-19 pandemic situation is extraordinary and unique. It has taught us many things, one of which is adapting to a new work environment. While globally workplace definition has been changing steadily, organizations in India were almost entirely "WFO" until now.

I believe WFH will be the new "normal" in the future. Many companies have already realized the advantages of WFH and are planning to embrace it as the way forward. In India, in large cities, commuting to work is a challenge for most people. WFH can reduce traffic congestion, stress and improve productivity. At times, it is seen that some women leave their job preferring not to combine motherhood and an office job or any other life event. WFH is a good and flexible alternative for companies to retain talented women employees and ensure diversity.

DCB Bank, in both customer facing and back office functions, is enabling WFH. For example, as of now, almost 60% of DCB customer care agents are WFH.

2. How do you see WFH operations changing remuneration and insurance policies?

‘Being agile’ is in every organization’s survival tool kit now. Many Indian companies are fine-tuning their employee-wellness strategies to provide work-life support to their employees.

I envisage the following steps:

• Initially, only 25-30% of employees will work from home

• Remuneration will depend on performance, enabling businesses to retain the best talent

• Insurance companies will alter policies to bring covid-19 under health insurance

3. What other cost-saving avenues do you see if WFH is going to be a part of our daily lives?

Virtual conferences — conference calls, video-calls, webinars and podcasts — will now be a part of our day-to-day work-life. These online collaborative tools are effective and at the same time inexpensive. Organisations may look to eliminate indirect costs associated with office space and rental furniture, travel, and business luncheon meetings. Businesses will implement the concept of ‘co-working space’ where employees from different companies share office space, common utilities and other infrastructure. This will again bring down the overheads.

4. Certain operations require an in-office presence. How do you think this would pan out?

Some business verticals within the banking system require an in-branch or in-office presence, which means maintaining high safety and hygiene levels for customers and employees. HR and technology divisions will have to sustain the WFH setup. But, those at the front lines will need to adhere to a back-to-office manual, the employee equivalent of standard operating procedure (SOP). They will have to work strictly as per the guidelines and coordinate with the HR team with regard to travel, health and other concerns.

As part of our business continuity plan, we have divided our core teams in such a way that if someone falls sick in a particular cluster, a second team is ready to step in and maintain the workflow.

5. Shifting to a WFH culture can be challenging. Can you share some learnings from your experience so far?

The WFH culture will be challenging till the time we learn how to adapt to it. There are many ways to ensure a healthy work-life balance. Here are a few things I have learnt.

a) Skill-building: This is a good period to invest time and effort in learning a new skill. The options are unlimited — online courses, podcasts, free webinars or simply e-books on any topic that helps one keep up with the changing times.

b) Cultivate a hobby: A hobby is an excellent way to boost one’s spirits, build creativity and blow off steam. Do what you have missed doing all these years, be it gardening, painting, writing, and cooking.

c) De-clutter: Research from Princeton University has found that clutter competes for our attention. Organized environments lead to a sharp, productive and focused mind. Start de-cluttering your space now.

d) Stay connected: Check in on colleagues and ex-colleagues, reach out to distant relatives, and call those old friends. While this is a difficult time for small business owners, it is also an opportunity to stay engaged with customers and prospects.

e) Fitness: If you do not exercise, meditate or do yoga, then the problem is not lack of time but rather a lack of discipline. Exercise has proven benefits for physical and mental wellbeing and happiness.

While the above practices will not only make your time at home a constructive one, it will inculcate habits that will benefit you long after this crisis is over. A healthy lifestyle is known to improve mental wellbeing and keep away common mental disorders such as depression, anxiety and stress, which have been on the rise in the 21st century.

6. What role do you see for technology in business as more people opt for WFH?

I believe technology has been indispensable even before the pandemic made us dependent on it. However, it may never replace human capability in an organisations. At the same time, technology is a blessing for us because of our constant innovations. For example, DCB Remit helps people transfer money to their loved ones abroad even if they are not customers. Such paperless, hassle-free app-based services also keep financial services moving in these critical times. People are willing to go cashless and paperless due to health concerns, and we have to be ready with technology that delivers online and digital services at their fingertips.

7. Human contact seems more of a habit then necessity in banking, especially in rural India. How do you deal with that?

The one thing that stands out in this pandemic is the adoption of technology in both urban and rural areas. While the on-boarding rate may vary, sooner or later everyone will be a part of this disruptive change. With easy access to internet connectivity and user-friendly apps, digital banking will see newer horizons. DCB Bank is regarded as a tech-driven, friendly neighborhood bank that extends support both in person or otherwise. Social distancing has prompted many of our customers to explore and enjoy the benefits of tech-based solutions right from internet banking to app-based interactions. Going forward, branch banking would be need-based and depend on specific customer requirements.

8. What is the regime one should follow on a personal front while working from home?

By now, most of us have been accustomed to the new routine involving a healthy work-life balance and using technology to stay connected. A well-planned day with scheduled time-outs will help us stay productive. At DCB Bank, our top management, including me, had to work from the office premises for a few days, which made us more aware of the importance of practicing high standards of hygiene and sanitation.

9. Do you see companies also having a re-look at benefits they provide their staff, in terms of leaves and insurance?

Location will not have an impact on employee benefits so long as they are productive. For example, whether employees work out of the office or their homes, they are entitled to earned leave, bonuses and certain allowances. Similarly, insurance benefits would largely remain the same across the services sector.

