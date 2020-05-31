Interview | DCB enabling WFH in both customer facing and back office, says CEO

I believe technology has been indispensable even before the pandemic made us dependent on it. However, it may never replace human capability in an organisations. At the same time, technology is a blessing for us because of our constant innovations. For example, DCB Remit helps people transfer money to their loved ones abroad even if they are not customers. Such paperless, hassle-free app-based services also keep financial services moving in these critical times. People are willing to go cashless and paperless due to health concerns, and we have to be ready with technology that delivers online and digital services at their fingertips.