Investments of $12.6 bn to fuel electric vehicles over next 5 years: Colliers

“Government’s target of 30% electric vehicle sales by 2030 is an ambitious, but achievable goal. In India, the transport sector is currently the third-largest emitter of CO2. So, EVs can be a game-changer. Real estate players can tap into the opportunity for manufacturing, warehousing, charging stations and dealerships of EVs. The government has a conservative scenario of manufacturing 110 GWh of EV batteries by 2030. This can spawn manufacturing requirement of about 1,300 acres of land pan-India," said Ramesh Nair, Chief Executive Officer, India & Managing Director, Market Development, Asia, Colliers.

