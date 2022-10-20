Investors are wary of steering into auto loans
Losses on auto loans aren’t yet breaking speed limits, but they are accelerating. Investors don’t want to wait around for an accident.
Ally Financial, one of the largest auto lenders, reported a sharp jump in consumer auto loan loss rates from the second to the third quarter. Within retail auto lending, Ally’s annualized net charge-off rate hit 1.05% in the third quarter, up from 0.54% in the second quarter. Analysts were expecting it to be around 0.9%, according to estimates compiled by Visible Alpha.
Are those numbers in-and-of-themselves concerning? Maybe not. The charge-off rate was still below the third quarter of 2019’s rate of 1.38%. Ally’s stress scenarios envision far higher losses. The company said Wednesday it still expects its ultimate loss rate over the cycle to be in its guidance range of 1.4% to 1.6%, though it said that it was now anticipating that to be on the higher end.
The bank also has been increasing its pricing on loans, and has been benefiting from slower prepayments, with average yields on the retail auto loan book rising above 7% in the third quarter. Newly originated loans in the quarter are expected to yield closer to 9%. When lending risk can’t be avoided, it should at least be priced in.
What may be more worrisome to investors is uncertainty. Ally Chief Executive Jeffrey Brown, speaking on the company’s Wednesday earnings call, described the macro situation as a “pretty fluid environment." On the one hand, like other banks, Ally said it continued to see strong balance sheets for consumers and that overall financial obligations for them remained low, alongside strong employment trends.
Mr. Brown said the bank has adjusted some of its granular underwriting, and he expected to see credit stabilization next year. But he also cautioned that things depend in part on how far the Federal Reserve goes in raising rates and whether inflation gets under control. “So there’s a lot of unknowns at this point," he said.
It is possible there is something specific happening to the auto market. Credit card net charge-off rates were down at some big banks that have reported so far, for example dropping sequentially in the third quarter to 1.53% from 1.6% at Bank of America.
Auto risks may have something to do with used vehicles. Ally’s expected net charge-off rates embed anticipated recoveries by selling the vehicles securing the loans. That reflects trends in used car prices, which have been dropping lately. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index was about 10% lower year-over-year as of mid-October.
It may also have to do with differing customer segments. Ally’s retail auto finance origination had a weighted average borrower FICO score of 688 in the third quarter, which is in the “prime" bucket. Credit-card lines at Bank of America, by contrast, had borrowers with an average score of 770, often considered “super prime." Bank of America’s average booked FICO for consumer vehicle lending was 789, and its net charge off ratio among those loans was just 0.07%, though it did jump from 0.02% in the second quarter.
Ally said that it has over time reduced its concentration in super prime, where it would have to compete with aggressive pricing by credit unions, and shifted to prime and used autos. That is one reason it expects a higher normalized net charge-off rate on newer loan portfolios versus 2019 loans. However, the bank also expects it will be more than compensated by higher prices and resulting yields on the loans—which is why it is continuing to originate consumer auto loans at about the same volume as a year ago, even as funding costs via deposits also rise.
But that is a long-term conversation, and investors aren’t waiting around to see if things hold at “normalized" levels. Ally shares were down more than 8% midday Wednesday, alongside declines for other large auto lenders such as Capital One Financial, which was off about 4%. Investors are getting off the road even before the traffic really hits.