Investors are wary of steering into auto loans

Ally said that it has over time reduced its concentration in super prime, where it would have to compete with aggressive pricing by credit unions, and shifted to prime and used autos. That is one reason it expects a higher normalized net charge-off rate on newer loan portfolios versus 2019 loans. However, the bank also expects it will be more than compensated by higher prices and resulting yields on the loans—which is why it is continuing to originate consumer auto loans at about the same volume as a year ago, even as funding costs via deposits also rise.

