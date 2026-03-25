Investors' rush to back electric commercial vehicle players has led to commitments worth $530 million in the last six months, backing new-age players at a time when the government's policy focus is shifting towards electrifying trucks and buses.
Investors rush to back electric CV sector with commitments of over $500 million
SummaryInvestors committed over $530 million to Indian electric commercial vehicle players in six months, driven by government subsidies and infrastructure-style returns.
Investors' rush to back electric commercial vehicle players has led to commitments worth $530 million in the last six months, backing new-age players at a time when the government's policy focus is shifting towards electrifying trucks and buses.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.More