IPL 2023 partners with this electric car to boost EV market in India.2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 08:38 AM IST
Tata Motors, the official partner for all IPL matches, will showcase the Tiago EV at all 12 stadiums and engage audiences with various activities. Among them is the '100 reasons to go EV with Tiago.ev' campaign which aims to identify mental barriers hindering EV adoption and debunk common EV myths.
Tata Motors has announced that the Tiago EV will be the official partner of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), marking the sixth consecutive year of association with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The 2023 IPL season will begin on March 31. The move reflects Tata's commitment to the EV segment in India.
