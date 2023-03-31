IPL 2023 partners with this electric car to boost EV market in India.

Tata Motors has announced that the Tiago EV will be the official partner of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), marking the sixth consecutive year of association with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The 2023 IPL season will begin on March 31. The move reflects Tata's commitment to the EV segment in India.

Using this platform, the company aims to increase the awareness of electric vehicles (EVs). “This association with India’s biggest media property will help us highlight the importance of EVs, not only in urban India, but in smaller towns as well," said Vivek Srivatsa, Head - Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility. “We wish to drive tremendous value from this partnership and fast forward the ongoing revolution towards the future of mobility by encouraging rapid adoption of EVs in India."

Tata Motors, the official partner for all IPL matches, will showcase the Tiago EV at all 12 stadiums and engage audiences with various activities. Among them is the '100 reasons to go EV with Tiago.ev' campaign which aims to identify mental barriers hindering EV adoption and debunk common EV myths. The campaign also highlights the unique selling points of the Tiago EV.

In addition, this year's IPL matches will feature the Tiago.ev Electric Striker Award, which recognizes players with the highest strike rate of each match. The winner of each match will receive a trophy and a cash reward of ₹1 lakh. Meanwhile, the Electric Striker of the season will have the opportunity to drive home a brand new Tata Tiago EV

As part of its IPL partnership, Tata Motors will donate ₹5,00,000 towards enhancing the biodiversity of coffee plantations in Karnataka by planting saplings each time the Tiago EV display car is hit by the ball. Tata will also offer select match tickets to Tata EV owners. Tata Motors has been a partner of the IPL since 2018, and has showcased various products over the years, including Nexon, Harrier, Altroz, Safari, and Punch.