IPL 2023 partners with this electric car to boost EV market in India.

Using this platform, the company aims to increase the awareness of electric vehicles (EVs). “This association with India’s biggest media property will help us highlight the importance of EVs, not only in urban India, but in smaller towns as well," said Vivek Srivatsa, Head - Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility. “We wish to drive tremendous value from this partnership and fast forward the ongoing revolution towards the future of mobility by encouraging rapid adoption of EVs in India."