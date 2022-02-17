Federal think tank NITI Aayog is holding a consultation on the upcoming electric vehicle (EV) battery swapping policy on Friday. Battery-as-a-service (BaaS) is seen as a viable charging alternative. Mint explores the opportunities and challenges:

What is BaaS, and why is it helpful?

Manufacturers can sell EVs in two forms: Vehicles with fixed or removable batteries and vehicles with batteries on lease. If you buy an electric scooter with battery leasing, you do not pay for the cost of the battery—that makes the initial acquisition almost 40% cheaper. Users can swap drained batteries for a fully charged one at a swap station. The depleted batteries are then charged on or off-site. The advantages of swapping include low downtimes for commercial fleets, reduced space requirements, and lower upfront costs. It is also a viable solution for those who don’t have parking spots at home.

So why hasn’t BaaS taken off yet?

There are economic and operational constraints. Energy service providers offering swapping solutions have to charge 18% goods and services tax (GST) for swapping, compared to 5% GST on the purchase of an EV. Additionally, the government’s FAME-II incentives are not offered to vehicles sold with BaaS or swap station operators. While these are economic disadvantages compared to direct charging solutions, the lack of a dense and interoperable battery swap infrastructure has also hindered the roll-out. Manufacturers, on the other hand, are keen to create proprietary battery and charging systems.

What is battery interoperability?

That’s when a battery is compatible across vehicles and chargers, so you can seamlessly swap a battery at any swap station. This can help achieve scale. However, manufacturer and service providers say there are safety concerns around the ‘one-size-fits-all’ model and caution too much standardization can kill innovation.

What does the industry want?

SUN Mobility, a swapping service provider, and Gogoro, which is set to debut in India with a two-wheeler product in partnership with Hero MotoCorp and runs 2,400 swap stations in Taiwan, advocate standardization of safety specifications but not of the battery. They say swapping in the various permutations and combinations of batteries at a station where they have not been tested for compatibility could lead to safety hazards. Also, mandating only one type of battery to be eligible for concessions would be disadvantageous to many players.

Who offers BaaS in India?

Bengaluru-based startup Bounce is the first e-two-wheeler maker to sell its scooters with BaaS, and claims to have achieved a million battery swaps. Others like Ola Electric and Ather have stuck to direct charging solutions, while Hero Electric offers both fixed and removable batteries. Many makers are working with energy service providers to offer battery swapping. The global precedent is a mixed bag: Ample, which offers swaps in the US, has found success with commercial fleets, while most personal users charge at home.

