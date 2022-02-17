Why EVs don't have swappable batteries yet

Manufacturers can sell EVs in two forms: Vehicles with fixed or removable batteries and vehicles with batteries on lease. If you buy an electric scooter with battery leasing, you do not pay for the cost of the battery—that makes the initial acquisition almost 40% cheaper. Users can swap drained batteries for a fully charged one at a swap station. The depleted batteries are then charged on or off-site. The advantages of swapping include low downtimes for commercial fleets, reduced space requirements, and lower upfront costs. It is also a viable solution for those who don’t have parking spots at home.