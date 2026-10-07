Is Honda Elevate facelift worth buying at ₹11.80 lakh? Here’s what has changed

Honda has launched the facelifted Elevate in India at an introductory price of ₹11.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Pre-bookings for the new midsize SUV opened on 1 October, followed by its launch on 6 October. The facelift includes styling changes, new cabin options and extra safety equipment, with the 1.5-litre petrol engine and gearbox option unchanged.

The 2026 Honda Elevate facelift comes in five main trims – SV, V, VX, ZX and ZX+ Black CVT – with the base model priced at ₹13.75 lakh while the top-end ZX+ Black CVT is priced at ₹18.40 lakh. The SUV's engine still comes with a 121 hp naturally aspirated petrol engine with 145 Nm, coupled to a six-speed manual or CVT transmission, Honda said.

Honda Elevate facelift: Price and variants

Variant Petrol-MT Petrol-CVT SV ₹ 11.80 lakh — V ₹ 12.29 lakh ₹ 13.79 lakh VX ₹ 13.93 lakh ₹ 15.39 lakh ZX ₹ 15.39 lakh ₹ 16.89 lakh ZX+ ₹ 16.80 lakh ₹ 18.30 lakh ZX+ Black ₹ 16.90 lakh ₹ 18.40 lakh

The new top-spec ZX+ Black CVT is priced at ₹18.40 lakh, while Honda has kept the outgoing model's price unchanged. This brings the most expensive version up to ₹1.94 lakh, making it more expensive than the previous year's top-of-the-line model.

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Honda Elevate facelift: Lights and exterior changes The front of the Elevate has been redesigned. It includes a new LED strip daytime running light, a new gloss-black grille, and a new gloss-black body-colour fog lamp facia. The Honda logo has also been moved to the edge of the bonnet.

At the rear, a new LED light bar connects the taillights. The wheel alloy design is unchanged. Honda is also launching a new Nordic Forest Pearl colour, available in both single- and dual-tone versions.

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Honda Elevate facelift: More features inside cabin Several new features have been introduced in the facelift. These features include powered and ventilated front seats, as well as rear-seat ventilation. A 360-degree camera and capacitive-touch rear LED reading lamps are other features Honda has introduced.

CVT variants have an electronic parking brake fitted that also features auto-hold. Honda Sensing safety equipment on the SUV is also new and includes front parking sensors, rear disc brakes and adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow.

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Honda Elevate facelift: Engine unchanged The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine continues to advance in the Elevate. It generates 121 hp and 145 Nm and comes with a six-speed manual or CVT transmission. According to Honda, the manual version delivers 15.31 kpl, while the CVT delivers 16.61 kpl.

Honda has also added more sound-deadening material to address cabin noise. The company claims it enhances NVH characteristics that will be tested during a road test.