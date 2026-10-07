Is Honda Elevate facelift worth buying at ₹11.80 lakh? Here’s what has changed

Honda has launched the 2026 Elevate facelift in India, starting at 11.80 lakh (ex-showroom), with prices going up to 18.40 lakh. The updated SUV gets a revised exterior, ventilated seats, a 360-degree camera, new safety features and improved cabin insulation.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published7 Oct 2026, 08:50 AM IST
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Honda Elevate facelift.
Honda Elevate facelift.

Honda has launched the facelifted Elevate in India at an introductory price of 11.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Pre-bookings for the new midsize SUV opened on 1 October, followed by its launch on 6 October. The facelift includes styling changes, new cabin options and extra safety equipment, with the 1.5-litre petrol engine and gearbox option unchanged.

The 2026 Honda Elevate facelift comes in five main trims – SV, V, VX, ZX and ZX+ Black CVT – with the base model priced at 13.75 lakh while the top-end ZX+ Black CVT is priced at 18.40 lakh. The SUV's engine still comes with a 121 hp naturally aspirated petrol engine with 145 Nm, coupled to a six-speed manual or CVT transmission, Honda said.

Honda Elevate facelift: Price and variants

VariantPetrol-MTPetrol-CVT
SV 11.80 lakh
V 12.29 lakh 13.79 lakh
VX 13.93 lakh 15.39 lakh
ZX 15.39 lakh 16.89 lakh
ZX+ 16.80 lakh 18.30 lakh
ZX+ Black 16.90 lakh 18.40 lakh

The new top-spec ZX+ Black CVT is priced at 18.40 lakh, while Honda has kept the outgoing model's price unchanged. This brings the most expensive version up to 1.94 lakh, making it more expensive than the previous year's top-of-the-line model.

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Honda Elevate facelift.

Honda Elevate facelift: Lights and exterior changes

The front of the Elevate has been redesigned. It includes a new LED strip daytime running light, a new gloss-black grille, and a new gloss-black body-colour fog lamp facia. The Honda logo has also been moved to the edge of the bonnet.

At the rear, a new LED light bar connects the taillights. The wheel alloy design is unchanged. Honda is also launching a new Nordic Forest Pearl colour, available in both single- and dual-tone versions.

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Honda Elevate facelift.

Honda Elevate facelift: More features inside cabin

Several new features have been introduced in the facelift. These features include powered and ventilated front seats, as well as rear-seat ventilation. A 360-degree camera and capacitive-touch rear LED reading lamps are other features Honda has introduced.

CVT variants have an electronic parking brake fitted that also features auto-hold. Honda Sensing safety equipment on the SUV is also new and includes front parking sensors, rear disc brakes and adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow.

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Honda Elevate facelift.

Honda Elevate facelift: Engine unchanged

The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine continues to advance in the Elevate. It generates 121 hp and 145 Nm and comes with a six-speed manual or CVT transmission. According to Honda, the manual version delivers 15.31 kpl, while the CVT delivers 16.61 kpl.

Honda has also added more sound-deadening material to address cabin noise. The company claims it enhances NVH characteristics that will be tested during a road test.

The Honda Elevate competes with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and Maruti Grand Vitara in the midsize SUV segment in India.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.

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