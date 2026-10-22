Is Honda Motra making a comeback? Patent hints at petrol and electric versions of iconic 1980s bike

Could Honda revive one of its most unusual motorcycles, the CT50 Motra, more than four decades after it first went on sale? Yes, if reports are to be believed.

According to a recent patent drawings, the Japanese manufacturer may be exploring a modern interpretation of the 1980s model, although Honda has not officially confirmed a comeback.

According to Australian Motorcycle News (AMCN), which reported on the patent designs, the proposed motorcycle could be offered with either a petrol engine or an electric powertrain.

First launched in Japan in 1982, the CT50 Motra was designed as a recreational motorcycle with a rugged, utilitarian appearance. It was powered by a 49cc Super Cub-derived engine and featured a three-speed gearbox alongside a separate high/low range selector, giving it six effective gear ratios.

Production ended in 1983, according to reports.

What do the new patent drawings show? Patent number JP2026154392A, published on October 5, 2026, involves placing different powertrains on a single main chassis.

The drawings show that the design is starkly similar to the classic two-wheeler from the 1980s. It shows the compact, boxy design associated with the original Motra and include chunky tyres and luggage racks at the front and rear.

It depicts three possible configurations: a petrol-powered version, an electric version with a removable battery and another electric version with a fixed battery.

The petrol-powered design features a single-cylinder engine and transmission layout resembling the units used in Honda's C125 Super Cub, Monkey and MSX125/Grom motorcycles.

However, the patent does not specify the proposed Motra's final engine capacity, power output or gearing.

The electric version adopts a different design, with a battery pack placed where the petrol model's engine would sit. It also uses a swingarm with an integrated electric motor, unlike the conventional swingarm depicted in the combustion-engine version.

Honda has not confirmed whether the designs will enter production or whether any eventual model would be marketed under the Motra name.

Why was the original Honda Motra discontinued? The Motra was designed to carry loads at low speeds rather than prioritise speed. According to reports, it was typically used in camping areas and for practical transport over uneven terrain.

The original Motra reportedly fell well short of Honda's sales expectations. Motra, which could only sold around a tenth of projected sales targets of around 45,000 per year.