Is Hyundai launching the new-gen Venue in India on 4 November? Here's what the report suggests

Hyundai will reportedly unveil the second-generation Venue in India on 4 November, featuring a bold new design, upgraded interior with a curved display, Level 2 ADAS, and familiar engine options. The updated Venue N Line is expected to follow soon after the launch.

Govind Choudhary
Published5 Oct 2025, 07:09 AM IST
Hyundai's Venue has become another hit in the segment with a starting price at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.93 lakh.&nbsp;
Hyundai is gearing up to introduce the next generation of its popular compact SUV, the Venue, in India on 4 November, according to a Carwale report.

Reportedly, the launch of the updated Venue N Line is also expected to follow soon after, marking a significant refresh for one of the brand’s best-selling models in the country.

Major design overhaul for the 2025 Venue

As per the publication, the new-generation Hyundai Venue will arrive with a comprehensive design overhaul, showcasing a more striking and modern appearance. The SUV could feature redesigned front and rear bumpers, a new split headlamp setup with vertically stacked projector units, and a fresh grille with rectangular inserts. Other exterior highlights may include newly designed alloy wheels, updated LED tail lamps, roof rails, and a sporty rear spoiler with an integrated high-mounted stop light.

Expected interior and features

Inside, the cabin will likely undergo a major transformation, with a new curved display taking centre stage on the dashboard. This setup may integrate a fully digital and colour instrument cluster alongside a large touchscreen infotainment system. Hyundai is also expected to introduce a reworked dashboard with new air vents, a refreshed centre console, a redesigned three-spoke steering wheel, and a dashboard-mounted speaker. Premium touches such as an electric sunroof and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) will further enhance the Venue’s appeal.

Expected powertrain options

While the carmaker has yet to reveal powertrain details, the report suggests that the new Venue will continue with its familiar engine options — a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel unit. Transmission choices are likely to include a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCT).

Once launched, the all-new Hyundai Venue will go head-to-head with other compact SUVs such as the Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, Skoda Kylaq, and Nissan Magnite.

The upcoming model underscores Hyundai’s continued focus on innovation and design evolution in one of India’s most competitive automotive segments.

 
 
