Is it best time to buy a Kawasaki bike? You can save up to ₹2.50 lakh

Mainak Das
Updated12 Jan 2026, 09:43 AM IST
Kawasaki India has announced new year offers for its entire motorcycle lineup in the country. The Japanese motorcycle giant is offering up to 2.50 lakh discount on its motorcycles, varying on different models, along with free accessories to ramp up the appeal of the models for the consumers. Introduced as a new year offer, these offers are available till January 31.

With this offers, Kawasaki is expecting to see a sales boost in the first month of the 2026. However, it is not clear, if the discounts are applicable on Kawasaki's MY25 motorcycles or MY26 models. This is noteworthy because several auto companies often offer discounts and offers in the end of beginning of calendar years to phase out the unsold inventory of the older models.

If you are planning to buy a Kawasaki motorcycle, January could be good time to opt for the deal. Here is a quick look at all the Kawasaki motorcycles available with discounts as part of the new year offers. However, make sure to visit your nearest dealer to get more information.

Kawasaki offering up to 2.50 lakh discounts

New year discounts and offers on Kawasaki motorcycles
ModelOld price (ex-showroom)Discount + OfferNew price (ex-showroom)
Kawasaki Ninja 300 3.17 lakh 28,000 2.89 lakh
Kawasaki Ninja 500 5.66 lakh 17,000 5.49 lakh
Kawasaki Ninja 650 7.91 lakh 29,000 7.64 lakh
Kawasaki ZX-6R 12.49 lakhFree Ohlins steering damper worth 83,000 12.49 lakh
Kawasaki Versys 1100 13.89 lakh 1 lakh 12.89 lakh
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX 14.42 lakh 1.43 lakh 12.99 lakh
Kawasaki ZX-10R 20.79 lakh 2.50 lakh 18.29 lakh

Kawasaki is offering discounts and offers on its seven different motorcycles. The new year discounts have made the Kawasaki motorcycles listed above significantly affordable than before. Among the abovementioned models, the Kawasaki Ninja 500 fetches the lowest discount of 17,000. The most affordable Kawasaki Ninja in India, the Ninja 300 is available with 28,000 cash discount, making it available at 2.89 lakh (ex-showroom), as compared to 3.17 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kawasaki ZX-6R doesn't get cash discount. Instead, the OEM is offering a free Ohlins steering damper worth 83,000 with this motorcycle. The biggest discount is available with the Kawasaki ZX-10R. It gets 2.50 lakh discount, which brings down the price of the bike to 18.29 lakh (ex-showroom), down from 20.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

