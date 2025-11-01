Is it good to buy a second-hand Royal Enfield Classic 350? Pros and cons explained

Royal Enfield means not just a motorcycle, but an emotion for many. The retro old-school design, powerful engine, and iconic exhaust sound have made many people fall in love with the Royal Enfield motorcycles. While the company currently sells a wide range of products, with engine capacity ranging between 350 cc and 650 cc, the best-selling product is certainly the Classic 350. This popular motorcycle comes with the iconic no-frills old-school design. Despite the modernisations, inflation, and price hikes, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 continues to retain its appeal, which has shot up after the GST rate cuts in September this year.

With the revised tax structure, the motorcycles with engines up to 350 cc now attract 18% GST. This has certainly made the Royal Enfield Classic 350, among other 350 models from the brand, more affordable. However, at a starting price of ₹1.81 lakh (ex-showroom), the Royal Enfield Classic 350 still may seem pricey to many. This is where the demand for used motorcycles comes into play. Like the new motorcycle market, in the pre-owned market as well, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 has a strong demand.

If you are planning to buy a used Royal Enfield Classic 350, here are the key things you must consider.

Used Royal Enfield Classic 350: 4 key things to check Make sure to perform these checks before making any deal.

Body and chassis Make sure to inspect the body frame, exhaust, and other parts of the motorcycle for rust, cracks or other damage. Royal Enfield motorcycles mean extensive metals, which are prone to rusting. Check if the colour is original or repainted, as a repainted motorcycle could unfold a story of an accident involving the vehicle.

Engine and performance Make sure to listen for any clattering or strange noises coming from the engine during a test ride. Check if the exhaust is emitting smoke, which could be a bad sign. Check for any pinging sound during acceleration. If you don’t feel confident, don't hesitate to get the motorcycle checked by a trained mechanic. Also, make sure to look for any signs of oil leaks under the engine and the gearbox.

Mechanical components Inspect the condition of the key components like tyres, sprockets and chains. If they are not in good shape, replacing them could be expensive for you. Also, make sure to check that all the cables and controls are functioning correctly.

Service history No matter from whom you are buying the used motorcycle, make sure to ask for service records to understand the motorcycle’s history and mileage. Odometers can be easily tampered with. So, don’t hesitate to check the service history.

Used Royal Enfield Classic 350: 3 things to consider The older Royal Enfield motorcycles were not as reliable as newer models. The new models generally offer smoother and better performance, especially at higher speeds, compared to the old models.

Royal Enfield motorcycles hold their value well. Hence, even the used models can be expensive. So, make sure to check the condition of the motorcycle well before making any deal, which would help you to bargain better.