Is Kia working on Seltos EV? Spy shots hint at a radical dual-fascia design: What all to expect

Is Kia working on Seltos EV? Spy shots hint at a radical dual-fascia design: What all to expect

Livemint

Kia is believed to be developing a battery electric version of the Seltos, following a similar path to the Hyundai Creta. Spy images suggest at least two variants with distinct designs, likely including an all-electric model and a hybrid version.

Kia appears to be readying the next-generation Seltos for an electric overhaul, with fresh spy images pointing towards the development of a battery electric version of the popular SUV.

Kia appears to be readying the next-generation Seltos for an electric overhaul, with fresh spy images pointing towards the development of a battery electric version of the popular SUV. This move would see the Seltos follow a path similar to that of its corporate cousin, the Hyundai Creta, which is already slated for an all-electric debut.

Though the carmaker has yet to officially confirm the development, camouflaged test mules suggest Kia is working on at least two variants of the 2026 Seltos—both featuring distinctly different front-end designs. Notably, each prototype could sport a front-mounted charging port, a strong indicator that at least one is a fully electric model.

Kia Seltos

Dual fascias signal multiple powertrains

According to an HT Auto report, the biggest talking point from the spy shots is Kia’s adoption of a dual-front-fascia design strategy. Unlike the current X-Line trims, where styling differences are purely aesthetic, these test vehicles showcase entirely reworked bumpers, grilles, and alloy wheels. It is likely that Kia is creating visual separation between the EV and petrol or hybrid versions of the Seltos.

This approach mirrors Hyundai’s strategy with the Creta Electric, which uses a distinct design while retaining the overall silhouette of the standard model. One of the test cars could therefore be a pure-electric Seltos, while the other might represent a more performance-oriented hybrid or petrol variant.

Interior and Features: Tech-Focused and Future-Ready

While Kia has managed to keep the interiors out of sight for now, the EV version is expected to receive cabin updates suited to its electric drivetrain. Likely additions include a steering-column-mounted gear selector, redesigned trim elements, and a more minimalistic dashboard featuring enhanced digital interfaces.

Given Kia’s reputation for feature-rich interiors, the upcoming Seltos EV is expected to continue this trend, possibly incorporating elements from the brand’s existing electric offerings to cater to the growing demand for high-tech, comfortable cabins.

Specifications and Range Expectations

If the Seltos EV borrows its underpinnings from the upcoming Creta Electric, it could arrive with either a 42 kWh or 51.4 kWh battery pack, powering a 169 bhp electric motor mounted on the front axle. This configuration is projected to deliver a driving range of up to 473 kilometres (claimed), aligning with what’s expected from the Hyundai counterpart.

Performance is also anticipated to match, with a 0-100 km/h sprint time of around 7.9 seconds. In addition to the electric variant, Kia is expected to offer a hybrid version of the Seltos as well—aimed at rivalling Toyota and Maruti’s electrified SUV offerings.

