Mahindra is reportedly planning to launch the XUV 3XO EV, one of the most eagerly awaited electric sub-compact SUVs in India. According to HT Auto, this EV is currently undergoing road tests and has been spotted in new spy images, offering a sneak peek into its design and features.

Positioned as a key component of Mahindra’s electric vehicle (EV) strategy, the XUV 3XO EV could follow the launch of the XEV 9e and BE 6 late last year. This model is expected to bolster Mahindra’s presence in the growing EV market. The internal combustion engine (ICE) version of the XUV 3XO, introduced as an updated iteration of the XUV 300 earlier this year, has already garnered attention. Speculation about its EV counterpart has been rife ever since.

Design Details and Features As per the report, the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV largely mirrors the design of its ICE variant but includes several EV-specific features. A closed panel replaces the traditional grille, while the air dam has been reworked for a sleeker appearance. At the rear, the SUV features a revamped tailgate and bumper, along with rose gold accents on either side, adding a distinct touch to its aesthetic.

Additional updates may include new alloy wheels with aero inserts, designed to enhance efficiency. The charging port is expected to be located on the left front wing.

While details about the interior remain under wraps, it is anticipated that the XUV 3XO EV will share design elements with its ICE counterpart, complemented by features unique to EVs.

Battery and Range Expectations The XUV 3XO EV is likely to borrow the 34.5 kWh and 39.4 kWh battery options from the Mahindra XUV 400. These battery packs currently deliver a range of 375 km and 456 km, respectively, on a single charge. It remains to be seen whether Mahindra introduces any advancements in the powertrain for this upcoming model.