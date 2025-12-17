Is Mini planning to launch Aceman EV in India? Top 5 things to know about it

Mini launched two cars in India in 2025. The latest one is the Mini Cooper Convertible that was introduced just a few days back in December and the other model was the high-performance Countryman JCW launched in October. Now, the rumour is that Mini is working on next big launch for the Indian market, and tis is going to be an electric car. The next on the card is Mini Aceman EV, which is likely to be launched in the country sometime in 2026.

The Mini Aceman is positioned between the Cooper Convertible and Countryman JCW in the British luxury car marque's global product lineup. Also, the Aceman is exclusively available with an electric propulsion system. In the auto company's range of electric cars, the Mini Aceman is positioned below the Countryman Electric.

While the speculation about the Mini Aceman EV's arrival in India is rising, here are the top five facts about this luxury electric car, which happens to be the entry-level EV of the brand.

Mini Aceman EV: Likely to be a CBU model The Mini Aceman EV is likely to be launched in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) imported product. Interestingly, a strategy of bringing a CBU model would keep the pricing of the EV high though, since it will not enjoy the local manufacturing tax benefits, but, in this case, the Mini Aceman will enjoy the benefit of the India-UK FTA, which was signed a few months back. The India-UK FTA has significantly lowered the import duties on UK-made CBU cars, especially the luxury models, from more than 100% to 10%, by fifth year under a quota system.

Mini Aceman EV: What it signifies for India? The electric cars have been witnessing an increasing level of popularity in India. The launch of Mini Aceman would try to capitalise on that. The Aceman would appeal the high-end urban consumers looking for a compact, unique and fashionable electric crossover, with advanced technology and ample driving range.

Mini Aceman EV: How it looks? The overall design of the Mini Aceman is slightly sharper looking than the Mini Cooper, thanks to the more angular headlamps, squared-out wheel arches and rectangular LED taillights. The Aceman gets rugged body cladding all around, which makes it significantly distinctive looking. Adding more zing are the chunkier bumpers and the roof rails. The interior of the Aceman replicates the styling of other contemporary Mini cars. The key highlight inside the cabin is the large central OLED infotainment display.

Mini Aceman EV: Bigger than Mini Cooper Dimensionally, the Mini Aceman measures 4,076 mm in length, 1,754 mm in width and 1,515 mm in height. This makes the Mini Aceman EV 192 mm longer, 23 mm wider and 130 mm taller than the Mini Cooper hatchback. The wheelbase, of the EV stands at 2,606 mm, which is also 111 mm longer than the Mini Cooper's wheelbase.