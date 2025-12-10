Is new 2026 Kia Seltos bigger and better than current model? Dimensions compared

Kia Seltos is one of the bestselling and popular SUVs in India. The new generation Kia Seltos, unveiled on December 10 and slated for launch on January 2, is expected to further amplify the popularity of the nomenclature. The Seltos has been in business for quite some time in the Indian market and it is the leading revenue churner. The Seltos has grabbed a sizeable share of the highly competitive Indian SUV market, despite the steep competition it sees from rivals from other brands.

The competition in the segment has further intensified thanks to the launch of the new Tata Sierra just a few days back. Now, with the generational update, Kia Seltos aims to strengthen its position. In this attempt, the automaker has made the new generation Seltos not only significantly different looking than the current model, but also equipped it with a wide range of new features. Additionally, it comes dimensionally bigger and better than before.

If you are planning to buy the Kia Seltos, but confused between the current and new model, here is a quick comparison of the dimensional figures of the two generations of the SUV.

Kia Seltos: New vs old dimensions

Old Kia Seltos Difference New Kia Seltos Length 4,365 mm +95 mm 4,460 mm Width 1,800 mm +30 mm 1,830 mm Height 1,645 mm -10 mm 1,635 mm Wheelbase 2,610 mm +80 mm 2,690 mm Boot Space 433 litres +14 litres 447 litres Ground clearance 190 mm NA Wheel size 16-18 inch 16-18 inch

The new generation Kia Seltos comes bigger and wider than the outgoing model. The length of the SUV has grown by 95 mm to 4,460 mm, while width has increased to 1,830 mm, up by 30 mm. Wheelbase of the SUV has increased by 80 mm to 2,690 mm. However, the new Seltos has become shorter in height by 10 mm.