Is now a good time to buy a new car?
High prices and interest rates mean good deals remain in short supply
High prices and interest rates mean good deals remain in short supply
Is Now a Good Time to Buy a New Car?
Is Now a Good Time to Buy a New Car?
BY JOE PINSKER | UPDATED JAN 06, 2023 08:00 AM EST
BY JOE PINSKER | UPDATED JAN 06, 2023 08:00 AM EST
High prices and interest rates mean good deals remain in short supply
Americans planning to shop for a new car in 2023 might find slightly better prices than during the past two years, though auto industry analysts say it is likely better to wait until the fall.
Since mid-2021, car buyers have been frustrated by rising prices, skimpy selection and long waits for deliveries. A chip shortage bedeviled the industry and constricted supply.
That shortage has eased in recent months, but prices remain relatively high for many types of vehicles. The average price of a new car was $47,681 in November, the highest that figure has ever been, according to the online car-shopping guide Edmunds. That month, compact cars and compact sport-utility vehicles were, on average, selling at a markup of several hundred dollars. Meanwhile, large pickup trucks and midsize luxury SUVs were on average selling at $1,210 and $731 under the manufacturer’s suggested price, respectively.
“It’s just a bit easier to buy a car, in terms of selection and pricing," says Jessica Caldwell, an analyst at Edmunds.
Still, high interest rates present a challenge for anyone looking to finance a purchase, Ms. Caldwell says. The average annual rate on an auto loan for a new car was 6.5% in the fourth quarter of 2022, up from 4.1% a year earlier, according to Edmunds. The average monthly payment on a new car rose to $717 from $659 between those two periods.
For those who plan to take on debt, Ms. Caldwell recommends calculating the total interest owed over the duration of the loan, to better compare the actual costs of different vehicles. Also, consumers might find more-palatable loan rates at credit unions.
These higher rates aren’t a factor for those who can afford to buy a new car in cash.
Last year, fewer cars were sold in the U.S. than in any year since 2011. Normally, weak sales would mean that dealers are willing to offer discounts and generous loan terms, says Tyson Jominy, vice president of data and analytics at J.D. Power. But because the problem now is reduced supply, consumers shouldn’t expect any such concessions.
As inventories grow this year, industry analysts expect prices to cool. That cooling will likely present a better opportunity to buy later this year, they say.
In December, there were about 1.1 million new cars on dealers’ lots, and that figure should increase by 80,000 to 100,000 each month, Mr. Jominy says. He thinks that consumers will see better deals once that number hits two million, and estimates that prices could drop by as much as 10% by the end of the year.
In any year, summer’s end is typically a good time to buy a car, according to Mr. Jominy, as many auto makers offer discounts in hopes of clearing their inventories before new models are released. But this year especially, he says, “I think there’s going to be a strong convergence of factors for Labor Day, probably making that a pretty critical buying point."
Meanwhile, buyers might want to survey the current offerings if they are in the market for certain types of cars. Ms. Caldwell says consumers might be able to get a modest discount on large pickup trucks and midsize luxury SUVs.
There might also be deals available on some relatively unpopular styles. Based on J.D. Power data, there is currently a lot of inventory of luxury sedans and muscle cars, Mr. Jominy says.
The last good time to buy a car, analysts say, was in mid-2020, when dealers were afraid that the pandemic would obliterate demand and courted consumers with enticing deals. This year won’t come close to those conditions nearly three years ago, but it will likely provide a bit of a respite from the frenzy of the period since, they say.