Is Royal Enfield preparing for a new Bobber 350? THIS is what the report suggests..
Royal Enfield may use a new moniker for its upcoming 350 cc bobber, potentially called the Classic Goan 350, in a nod to the modded bikes popular in Goa in the past.
Royal Enfield has recently revealed the Shotgun 650. The two-wheeler manufacturer is all-geared up to launch the Shotgun the upcoming year in the Indian market. Interestingly, now the brand filed for a new trademark for ‘Goan Classic 350’. This indicates a new cc engine bike coming all the way from RE, reported HT Auto.