Royal Enfield has recently revealed the Shotgun 650. The two-wheeler manufacturer is all-geared up to launch the Shotgun the upcoming year in the Indian market. Interestingly, now the brand filed for a new trademark for ‘Goan Classic 350’. This indicates a new cc engine bike coming all the way from RE, reported HT Auto. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As we know the Royal Enfield is dedicatedly working on a whole new slew of motorbikes, there are possibilities that the company can use a new moniker for the new 350 cc bobber that the company is working on, as of for now.

Reportedly, Royal Enfield is trying to bring back the time when there were a lot of Classic 350 in Goa with modded handlebars, fuel tanks and seats. It is likely that the company could feature this as heritage for the launch of its potentially upcoming project Classic Goan 350. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, it has not been disclosed by the company whether it will showcase a new variant or a new motorbike itself. But it is expected that the new variant of the alleged Goan Classic could sit with the rest of the lineup.

The report from the publication highlights that there are certain spy shots of the new motorbike floating around the web and it might come with cosmetic upgrades over the regular Classic 350. This testing mule features an ape hanger handlebar, rear fender, upgraded exhaust and white wall tyres with the spoked wheels.

Additionally, the bike could also feature a bobber-style seat, LED headlamp and a revamped tail lamp, along with latest LED turn indicators. This bike is also expected to share the same underpinnings as the Classic 350. Hence, it is likely to get telescopic forks in the front and twin shock absorbers at the back. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of the braking duties, the alleged new bike can come with discs in the front and back as well. It is also likely to get dual-channel ABS on offer, adds the report.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.