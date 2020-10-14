Isuzu Motors India launched BSVI-compliant D-Max range in India on 14 October. The model has been priced between ₹7.84 lakh and ₹10.07 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai).

While the D-Max S-Cab trims are priced at ₹9.82 lakh and ₹10.07 lakh, the D-Max Regular Cab range starts from ₹7.84 lakh.

A new variant D-Max Super Strong has also been introduced by the firm, with a 1,710 kg payload, to lead its commercial vehicle range.

The model is priced at ₹8.39 lakh. With its addition, the firm now offers various trims in the D-Max range, which cater to all kinds of business and professional requirements.

The refreshed D-Max range comes with 2.5 litre diesel powertrain and additional features like multi-information display.

In a statement, Isuzu Motors India Managing Director Tsuguo Fukumura said: "The Isuzu D-Max range has always struck a chord with our customers for being vehicles offering the perfect combination of space, strength and performance to steer ahead of the curve in business and in life."

The company has introduced various first-in-segment features in the vehicles including the variable geometry turbocharger, brake override system and sliding co-driver seat, Fukumura further added.

Isuzu Motors's SUV mu-X

Three years back, Isuzu Motors India had launched seven seater SUV mu-X priced up to Rs25.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The diesel-powered vehicle came with various features including hill start assist and a ground clearance of 220 mm.

The two-wheel drive variant of the SUV was priced at ₹23.99 lakh while the four-wheel drive trim was tagged at ₹25.99 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

With agency inputs

