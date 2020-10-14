Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Auto News >Isuzu Motors drives in BSVI-compliant D-Max range in India, prices start at 7.84 lakh
Chennai: In this Sept 24, 2020, photo Isuzu Motors India's Deputy Managing Director,Ken Takashima, poses for photograph with BS VI variant Isuzu S-Cab. Isuzu Motors India have launched the BS6-compliant versions of their D-Max and S-Cab commercial vehicles in the Indian market in Chennai, Wednesday, Oct,14, 2020.(PTI Photo)(PTI14-10-2020_000042B)

Isuzu Motors drives in BSVI-compliant D-Max range in India, prices start at 7.84 lakh

1 min read . 03:39 PM IST Staff Writer ( with inputs from Agencies )

While the D-Max S-Cab trims are priced at 9.82 lakh and 10.07 lakh, the D-Max Regular Cab range starts from 7.84 lakh

Isuzu Motors India launched BSVI-compliant D-Max range in India on 14 October. The model has been priced between 7.84 lakh and 10.07 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai).

Isuzu Motors India launched BSVI-compliant D-Max range in India on 14 October. The model has been priced between 7.84 lakh and 10.07 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai).

While the D-Max S-Cab trims are priced at 9.82 lakh and 10.07 lakh, the D-Max Regular Cab range starts from 7.84 lakh.

While the D-Max S-Cab trims are priced at 9.82 lakh and 10.07 lakh, the D-Max Regular Cab range starts from 7.84 lakh.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

A new variant D-Max Super Strong has also been introduced by the firm, with a 1,710 kg payload, to lead its commercial vehicle range.

The model is priced at 8.39 lakh. With its addition, the firm now offers various trims in the D-Max range, which cater to all kinds of business and professional requirements.

The refreshed D-Max range comes with 2.5 litre diesel powertrain and additional features like multi-information display.

In a statement, Isuzu Motors India Managing Director Tsuguo Fukumura said: "The Isuzu D-Max range has always struck a chord with our customers for being vehicles offering the perfect combination of space, strength and performance to steer ahead of the curve in business and in life."

The company has introduced various first-in-segment features in the vehicles including the variable geometry turbocharger, brake override system and sliding co-driver seat, Fukumura further added.

Isuzu Motors's SUV mu-X

Three years back, Isuzu Motors India had launched seven seater SUV mu-X priced up to Rs25.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The diesel-powered vehicle came with various features including hill start assist and a ground clearance of 220 mm.

The two-wheel drive variant of the SUV was priced at 23.99 lakh while the four-wheel drive trim was tagged at 25.99 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

With agency inputs

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.