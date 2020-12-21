Isuzu Motors India to hike prices from January

Isuzu is the latest car manufacturer to announce a price hike for their offerings in India. The company Isuzu Motors has revealed that it will be hiking the prices of its pick-up range - D-MAX Regular Cab and D-MAX S-CAB - from January 1 to offset increasing input and distribution costs.

According to a statement released by the company, the hike is expected to fall somewhere around ₹10,000.

In India, Isuzu Motors India currently sells D-MAX Regular Cab with prices starting from ₹8.64 lakh and D-MAX S-CAB with starting price of ₹10.62 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai).

"The increase in price is due to the increasing input and distribution costs," the company said in the statement.

Apart from Isuzu, BMW India also revealed plans to increase prices of their offerings in India by 2%. Many other manufacturers including Maruti Suzuki India, Renault India, Honda Cars, Mahindra & Mahindra and Ford India have also planned to increase prices from next month.

German luxury carmaker BMW too on Monday said it will increase prices of its entire model range in India by up to 2 per cent from next month. Rival Audi has already announced a price increase of up to 2 per cent across its entire model range, effective from January 1.

Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp has also announced that it will increase the price of its vehicles by up to ₹1,500 from January 1 to offset the impact of rising input costs.

