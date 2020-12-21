Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >Isuzu Motors India to hike prices from January
File Photo: Isuzu Motors India's Deputy Managing Director, Ken Takashima, poses for photograph with BS VI variant Isuzu S-Cab

Isuzu Motors India to hike prices from January

1 min read . 05:15 PM IST Staff Writer

Isuzu Motors India currently sells D-MAX Regular Cab with prices starting from 8.64 lakh and D-MAX S-CAB with starting price of 10.62 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai)

Isuzu is the latest car manufacturer to announce a price hike for their offerings in India. The company Isuzu Motors has revealed that it will be hiking the prices of its pick-up range - D-MAX Regular Cab and D-MAX S-CAB - from January 1 to offset increasing input and distribution costs.

Isuzu is the latest car manufacturer to announce a price hike for their offerings in India. The company Isuzu Motors has revealed that it will be hiking the prices of its pick-up range - D-MAX Regular Cab and D-MAX S-CAB - from January 1 to offset increasing input and distribution costs.

According to a statement released by the company, the hike is expected to fall somewhere around 10,000.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

According to a statement released by the company, the hike is expected to fall somewhere around 10,000.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

In India, Isuzu Motors India currently sells D-MAX Regular Cab with prices starting from 8.64 lakh and D-MAX S-CAB with starting price of 10.62 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai).

"The increase in price is due to the increasing input and distribution costs," the company said in the statement.

Apart from Isuzu, BMW India also revealed plans to increase prices of their offerings in India by 2%. Many other manufacturers including Maruti Suzuki India, Renault India, Honda Cars, Mahindra & Mahindra and Ford India have also planned to increase prices from next month.

German luxury carmaker BMW too on Monday said it will increase prices of its entire model range in India by up to 2 per cent from next month. Rival Audi has already announced a price increase of up to 2 per cent across its entire model range, effective from January 1.

Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp has also announced that it will increase the price of its vehicles by up to 1,500 from January 1 to offset the impact of rising input costs.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.