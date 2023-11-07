It May Be Too Late to Fend Off China’s Battery Giants
SummaryChina’s electric vehicle battery juggernaut is going global. Western firms may have a tough time competing, even with significant protection.
Having charged up in their massive home market, Chinese electric-vehicle-battery firms are becoming major export players, too. The West’s efforts to protect its own markets might prove too little, too late.
