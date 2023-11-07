It May Be Too Late to Fend Off China’s Battery Giants

LG Energy Solution, the top Korean battery maker, booked ex-China sales that were 60% higher in the first eight months of 2023 than in the same period of 2022, according to SNE Research. But CATL’s overseas sales more than doubled, and its ex-China market share is now neck and neck with LG—both have about 28%. SK On, the No. 2 Korean battery maker, only boosted such sales 16%.