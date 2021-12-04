German luxury car maker, Mercedes-Benz, continues its growth trajectory in India riding on the success of AMG and EQC models. It seems quite bullish on the EV market and its future in India and promises to bring its global range here as well to occupy a handsome market share by 2025. Yet, the existing import duty structure bothers Mercedes-Benz and wants government to rationalise it for better adoption of luxury and EV cars in India. Starting next year, it has also decided to increase the cost by 2 per cent on selected models to justify the rising input costs. We spoke to Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India on various topics to understand company’s point of view and its future roadmap. Edited Excerpts:

