New Delhi: The covid-19 crisis has pushed India’s passenger vehicle industry further back by at least three years, Rajeev Chaba, president and managing director, MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd said in an interview. Sales of cars and passenger vehicles must grow at 15-20% for the next three years to reach the 3 million units mark clocked in 2018-19, he said.

Even before the covid-19 outbreak, the industry was struggling to cope with the downturn triggered by higher fuel prices, interest rates, and insurance costs, besides an increase in vehicle prices because of the transition to Bharat Stage (BS)-VI emission norms. This was compounded by the domestic economy slowing down from the second half of FY19.

In FY20, vehicle sales fell 15-25% across categories after reporting low-single-digit growth in FY19. Vehicle sales are expected to fall 25-45% across categories in the current fiscal year because of the disruptions that have resulted from the covid-19 pandemic, according to the Society of India Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

“I am concerned at the way the auto industry has gone down. We will take at least 3-4 years to touch the 3 million mark again. We should not go by the August and September numbers. If we assume 15-20% growth in the next three years then we will be able to reach 3 million," said Chaba.

“Tax rationalization (on vehicles) is important. The government has challenges, but the some stimulus will be needed next year. We have a lot of question marks on the economy. Goods and Services Tax (GST) can be reduced for sometime till sales come back to normal levels. Giving stimulus to the auto industry means giving stimulus to the economy, considering the jobs we generate," he said.

MG Motor India on Thursday showcased the Gloster, the new premium sport utility vehicle (SUV), which will feature level 1 autonomous driving technology, a first by a mass-market vehicle manufacturer.

MG Motor is on course to launch its third product before the Navratri and Diwali festivals, despite the disruptions in supply chain during the lockdowns imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. It hopes to drive up volumes further when it launches its fourth offering in 2021.

“We have planned this product almost one-and-a-half years ago and our expectations are realistic. Annually, there are 40,000 customers in India who buy cars in the range of ₹30-50 lakh and we expect to get around 6,000 of them. Hopefully, we will be able to do that and this segment is also not that price-sensitive," said Chaba.

“The future of the auto industry will be connected, electric, and autonomous, and we have brought all the three technologies. We will also introduce the level 2 autonomous technology in the coming years," he said.

MG Motor entered the India market in 2019 with the Hector SUV. The company had subsequently acquired the Gujarat-based manufacturing plant of American car maker General Motors Co. to set up its production base in India.

