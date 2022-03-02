Piaggio Vehicles, a subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group, inaugurated its first electric dealership in Bhopal today. The dealership, Bhopal Garage & Service Station is located at 80, Pull Patra, Barkhedi. This experience centre will give customers a platform to access complete range of newly launched FX range (fixed battery) of electric vehicles in both cargo and passenger segments. The passenger vehicle, Ape E-City FX features comfortable ride ensure higher number of trips and best in class earnings, the company said.

The new Ape E-Xtra FX electric cargo vehicle comes with a 9.5 Kw power output. It comes with a full metal body architecture fitted with a useful 6 ft. cargo deck length. It is also customizable for applications like the delivery van, garbage collector etc.

Saju Nair, EVP and Head of Commercial Vehicle Business, Piaggio India Pvt Ltd. said, “We are glad to announce our first electric 3wheeler experience centre in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The lucrative opportunities shared by the government of Madhya Pradesh with multiple incentives for electric vehicles has boosted the electric vehicle adoption. This also aims in achieving the target of 25% of all new vehicle registration to be EV by 2026. Such initiative has created suitable environment for players like us to enter the market. Apé Electrik range of vehicles are designed to provide higher earn-ability due to its low cost of operation & superior range with maximum comfort."

Paramjeet Singh Bedi from Bhopal Garage & Service Station said, “It is our pleasure to be a partner of Piaggio in their journey of expansion in Madhya Pradesh. Bhopal has been moving towards green mobility at a great pace and with the support of government we expect to make last mile mobility, pollution, and noise free. We are committed to elevating the overall customer experience with the best-in-class services and showcasing products of Apé Electrik range."

