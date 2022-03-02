Italian brand enters Madhya Pradesh with its electric range

Saju Nair, EVP and Head of Commercial Vehicle Business, Piaggio India Pvt Ltd. said, “We are glad to announce our first electric 3wheeler experience centre in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The lucrative opportunities shared by the government of Madhya Pradesh with multiple incentives for electric vehicles has boosted the electric vehicle adoption. This also aims in achieving the target of 25% of all new vehicle registration to be EV by 2026. Such initiative has created suitable environment for players like us to enter the market. Apé Electrik range of vehicles are designed to provide higher earn-ability due to its low cost of operation & superior range with maximum comfort."

