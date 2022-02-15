Italian brand Piaggio enters West Bengal, brings its EV range along

Saju Nair, EVP and Head of Commercial Vehicle Business, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd. said, “We are glad to start the year 2022 with new market penetration. West Bengal is an important three-wheeler market and hence, the EV experience centre of Piaggio will cater to the growing needs of last-mile connectivity of Kolkata in a sustainable way. With the upcoming EV policies announced in the Union Budget, we are seeing the rise in demand for EVs across the country. We shall be further expanding our footprints with more dealerships across multiple towns in the state. Apé Electrik range of vehicles are designed to provide higher earn-ability due to its low cost of operation & superior range with maximum comfort."