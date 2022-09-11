It’s not just his sports car, it’s one he built piece by piece

I started in earnest in January 2022. I got some help from my sons, but by this time, they were back for the most part working and spread out around the country. I am not too handy, so I did a lot of things wrong. I would attach a part and look at it, then realize…I’d put it on upside down and backwards. So I would take it off and do it again. My wife helped me with a lot of the trim work at the end, like the carpeting and things like that.