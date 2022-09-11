It’s not just his sports car, it’s one he built piece by piece
- Rick Boutilier bought his Caterham Seven 420R kit, ‘a Lego set for adults,’ to assemble as a pandemic project
Rick Boutilier, 63, the president and CEO of Intermatic, a maker of electrical and energy control products, who lives in Kennebunkport, Maine, on his Caterham Seven 420R, as told to A.J. Baime.
Rick Boutilier, 63, the president and CEO of Intermatic, a maker of electrical and energy control products, who lives in Kennebunkport, Maine, on his Caterham Seven 420R, as told to A.J. Baime.
At the beginning of the pandemic, my youngest son, Brendan, was working remotely, so he was living with my wife, Sharon, and I in Kennebunkport. He is a car guy; it was his idea to get a kit car and build it in our garage. Our thinking was: We’re stuck here, so let’s create some special father-son time.
At the beginning of the pandemic, my youngest son, Brendan, was working remotely, so he was living with my wife, Sharon, and I in Kennebunkport. He is a car guy; it was his idea to get a kit car and build it in our garage. Our thinking was: We’re stuck here, so let’s create some special father-son time.
We knew about Caterham from watching the BBC show “Top Gear." Caterham is a British company that for nearly 50 years has been selling a car called the Seven. The Seven was originally designed by Colin Chapman, the British founder of Lotus, in the late 1950s, but Caterham acquired the rights to build it back in 1973. You can buy a Seven completely built, or you can buy it as a kit. We ordered ours in the summer of 2020 and had it imported through a company in upstate New York called Time Machines Motorsports.
The car did not arrive until 2021. It was basically a chassis on a rolling cart, and all the parts came in numbered boxes and bags. The manual was a solid-inch thick, filled with pictures of how the parts should be put together. Basically, it was a Lego set for adults. I was told it would take about 80 hours to build the car.
I started in earnest in January 2022. I got some help from my sons, but by this time, they were back for the most part working and spread out around the country. I am not too handy, so I did a lot of things wrong. I would attach a part and look at it, then realize…I’d put it on upside down and backwards. So I would take it off and do it again. My wife helped me with a lot of the trim work at the end, like the carpeting and things like that.
By March of this year—about three months of work, going at it during nights and weekends—the car was finally ready to drive. I got it inspected, registered, and titled. It’s a two-seater, with a five-speed transmission. The motor is a two-liter Ford Duratec four-cylinder.
The real shock was driving this thing for the first time. It’s all about the power-to-weight ratio. The car only weighs about 1,200 pounds, and the engine puts out about 210 horsepower. The acceleration is unbelievable; it’s like a rocket ship. [According to Caterham’s website, this car can go from zero to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in 3.8 seconds, with a top speed of roughly 135 miles per hour.] It’s not a luxury ride; you feel every bump in the road.
In the future, I intend to track the car [drive it on a racetrack] so I can open it up. But, for now, I use it to run errands and for Sunday drives. My wife and I will take it to get lobster rolls in Ogunquit. It won’t make a very practical winter car where we live, but for summer days, it handles like a dream. It’s the most analog driving experience I have ever known. I know how everything works, because my family and I built it ourselves.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text