iVoomi S1 electric scooter range launched: Check price, specifications and more

iVoomi Energy, a Mumbai based electric scooter manufacturer, has introduced new variants of the S1 electric scooter with the launch of its S1 80, S1 100 and S1 240. The iVoomi S1 line-up has been upgraded to fulfill the different needs and prices start from ₹69,999 ranging up to ₹1.21 lakh (ex-showroom).
As per the company, the highlight of this scooter is its claimed range of 240 km on a single charge which makes the new offering something to wait for. Notably, the S1 e-scooter is still on sale and will be available for ₹85,000 (ex-showroom).
The iVoomi S1 240 is the top-specification model and promises a 240 km range (IDC). It comes with a 4.2 kWh twin battery pack and is equipped with a 2.5 kW motor (3.3 bhp) with extra torque. Meanwhile, the entry level S1 80 scooter makes do with a 1.5 kWh battery pack which offers a range of 80 km (IDC) on a single charge. The S1 80 gets a hub-mounted 2.5 kW motor with a claimed top speed of 55 kmph. All three variants come with three riding modes which are Eco, Rider and Sport. Colour options are Dusky Black, Peacock Blue and Night Maroon.
The company will commence the sales for the new S1 e-scooter range from December 1, 2022 across all its dealership networks. iVoomi Energy has tied up with financial institutions for easy financing options up to 100 percent of the on-road price. The scooter maker has also announced plans of expanding its presence in the southern part of India and it will make its entire product range available by the end of December this year.
Commenting on the launch, Sunil Bansal, MD and Co-Founder of iVoomi Energy, said, “We are expanding as an engineering oriented technology solutions brand, and we believe that the next logical step is to add more technology to the scooters which will further create a connected ecosystem and ensure safety."
“In our S1 series, our prime focus was to match the ergonomics of the Indian riders to the every possible standards and create a marvel which would usher everyone towards the adoption of e-vehicles," adds Bansal.
