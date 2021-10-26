The Tata Motors -owned, Jaguar has announced the price of the 2021 XF luxury sedan in India. The luxury carmaker has brought in the facelift version of the 2021 XF at a starting price of ₹71.60 lakh (ex-showroom) and it goes up to rs 76 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelift version of the 2021 XF luxury sedan in two trims, both called the R-Dynamic S, in petrol and diesel versions. The 2021 Jaguar XF will now take on the likes of the BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Audi A6, and the recently launched Volvo S90 in India.

The facelift sedan has some evident changes on the exterior. The front grille is wide and dominant with chrome finish. The front LED headlamps show the J formation. The air inlets in the front bumper now comes with wider opening to increase the airflow. The Jaguar 2021 XF comes with alloy wheels and a reworked, sleek tail lamps.

The 2021 XF sedan uses comes with the 2.0-litre petrol engine which can generate an output of 247 bhp of power and 365 Nm of peak torque. It can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 6.5 seconds and comes with a top speed of 250 kmph.

Jaguar has also come up with a BS 6 compliant diesel version as well, which was earlier discontinued due to stricter emission norms. It is capable of producing an output of 201 bhp of power and 430 Nm of peak torque. The Jaguar XF diesel can hit 100 kmph from standstill in just 7.6 seconds. It also comes with a top speed of 235 kmph.

The dashboard is dominated by the latest 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The gear selector dial is now wrapped in leather that gets the signature cricket-ball stitching. Part of the update includes features such as a new steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, wireless charging pad, a PM2.5 air purifier, 10-colour ambient lighting, heated and cooled front seats, and a head-up display.

