Jaguar F-Pace PHEV model comes with more range: All details on updated SUV

The British luxury car marquee owned by Tata Motors has updated its entire F-Pace SUV lineup with latest features and technologies. The highlight of these changes would be to the Jaguar F-Pace PHEV P440e SUV. This electrified iteration of the Jaguar series promises 20 percent additional range in full electric mode that translates to a 65 km travelling range in comparison to the current model’s 53 km electric range. Moreover, the additional range is attributed to a larger 19.2 kWh battery pack which comes installed in the updated version of the hybrid SUV.
In terms of range, the hybrid iteration of the Jaguar F-Pace is claimed to be capable of accelerating from zero to 100 kmph in just 5.3 seconds. Moreover, the SUV’s battery pack is claimed to be recharging 0-80 percent in simply 30 minutes using a 35kW DC fast charger. Like other models the F-Pace trims, the P400e has a standard all-wheel drive system, and an eight-speed automatic transmission. As accounted for one in every five F-Pace sales, the PHEV trim produces 398 hp of peak power and 640 Nm of peak torque.
Speaking of the changes and upgrades, the exterior of the remains similar to the current model. Although there are minor changes making the SUV look sharper and sportier. The SE Black and HSE Black model gets a glossy-black finish applied to the front grille, window surrounds, wheels, mirror, badge and wing vents, The R-Dynamic S models are fitted with 19-inch alloy wheels, while the SE and HSE Black trim get 20-inch and 21-inch wheels, respectively. The 400 Sport models are claimed to have received 22-inch wheels.
For the cabin, the SUV gets some major changes. All the trims now get TFT digital driver display and wireless chagrin, along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. The car’s cabin also comes equipped with voice control powered by Alexa.
Moreover, the automaker claims that all the variants of the F-Pace now will get improved technology. The model range has been also simplified as well, claims the OEM.
