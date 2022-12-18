Jaguar F-Pace PHEV model comes with more range: All details on updated SUV

In terms of range, the hybrid iteration of the Jaguar F-Pace is claimed to be capable of accelerating from zero to 100 kmph in just 5.3 seconds. Moreover, the SUV’s battery pack is claimed to be recharging 0-80 percent in simply 30 minutes using a 35kW DC fast charger. Like other models the F-Pace trims, the P400e has a standard all-wheel drive system, and an eight-speed automatic transmission. As accounted for one in every five F-Pace sales, the PHEV trim produces 398 hp of peak power and 640 Nm of peak torque.