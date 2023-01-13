Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV unveiled with a revamped design, new R-Dynamic modes

Jaguar Land Rover India has taken the wraps off a revamped version of the all-electric Jaguar I-Pace. This SUV will be launched with two metallic colour options which are Carpathian Grey and Eiger Grey. It has been upgraded with enhanced styling and tech-driven specifications along with the addition of R-Dynamic models. This model range now includes R-Dynamic S, R-Dynamic SE and R-Dynamic HSE.
The revamped Jaguar I-Pace now comes with cab-forward profile, smaller overhangs and taut, muscular haunches, clean front grille in Altas Grey as well as smooth finish to the exterior profile. Its Atlas Grey shade also applies to the vertical blades at the outside of the front aperture. It flaunts a new Jaguar badge which now comes in black and silver.
Aesthetically, the front bumper, lower door finishers and rear diffuser, all look pretty in body colour instead of Gloss Black which lend the SUV a simpler look. Furthermore, all wheels offered on the I-PACE as standard equipment are now diamond-turned with a Gloss Dark Grey contrast. It makes it look stylish with the exterior Black Pack that now comes standard on all models from the R-Dynamic SE. Additionally, the grill surround, window surrounds, door mirror caps and rear badges get a Gloss Black finish.
For interiors, the revamped Jaguar I-Pace sports a fast, intuitive Pivi Pro infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Wireless Android Auto. In terms of powertrain, the electric SUV now gets an 11 kW AC wall mounted home-charger complementary with the 2024 I-Pace. With the three-phase electricity and an 11 kW home wall box, customers will be able to charge their cars fully in almost nine hours. The single-phase electricity and seven kW wall boxes will help the EV to get fully charged in 13 hours.
This SUV comes with a 90kWh Lithium-ion battery which can deliver a claimed range of up to 470 kms on a single charge. The Jaguar SUV can sprint from 0-100km/h in simply 4.8 seconds.
