Jaguar Land Rover admits data breach after cyberattack: What Tata Group-owned carmaker is doing to check impact

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Wednesday said some data has been compromised after the carmaker was hit by a cyberattack last week that disrupted production and sales.

"Our forensic investigation continues at pace and we will contact anyone as appropriate if we find that their data has been impacted," the British luxury carmaker said.

“We are very sorry for the continued disruption this incident is causing and we will continue to update as the investigation progresses,” it added.

The breach disclosed last week is the latest in a string of cyber and ransomware attacks targeting companies worldwide.

In the United Kingdom, household names including Marks & Spencer and Co-op have fallen victim to increasingly sophisticated breaches.

JLR had said it took immediate action to mitigate the impact of the incident by shutting down its systems.

It had asked its factory workers to stay at home until early this week.

The cyberattack is another blow for the automaker that’s already reeling from higher tariffs in the United States, its largest market.

The company also faced criticism over a controversial rebrand of Jaguar, which isn’t producing any cars until a new, fully electric lineup is ready next year.

In July, JLR had reported a near 11% drop in quarterly sales due to a temporary pause in US shipments after the Trump administration imposed tariffs on all car imports.

The automaker resumed exports to the US in May. However, amid continuing uncertainty around US tariff policy, it slashed its profit margin target for fiscal 2026 to 5-7% from 10%.

JLR India to cut model prices by up to ₹ 30.4 lakh On Tuesday, Jaguar Land Rover said it will cut vehicle prices ranging between ₹4.5 lakh and ₹30.4 lakh with immediate effect to pass on the GST rate cut benefit to Indian customers.

Customers will see price benefits in the range of ₹4.5 lakh to ₹30.4 lakh across the entire portfolio of Range Rover, Defender and Discovery brands, JLR said in a statement.