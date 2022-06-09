Jaguar Land Rover integrates what3words in all its cars for navigation, works offline2 min read . Updated: 09 Jun 2022, 02:14 PM IST
- This is part of the latest SOTA upgrade offered to customers this year
Jaguar Land Rover is offering customers accurate and precise navigation even in the most remote locations, by becoming the first automotive manufacturer to integrate what3words global location technology into vehicles already on the road through a software-over-the-air (SOTA) update.